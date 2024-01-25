Alton Brown's Edible Twine Swap For Tying Grilled Fish

Last year, Alton Brown, "Good Eats" creator, host, and culinary entertainer-educator extraordinaire posted an innocent enough-looking photo to his Instagram: A few pairs of fish filets stuffed with herbs. But what really caught people's attention was how he had tied the pairs of filets together.

Brown reveals the answer to this in the post's caption: "No strings for your herb-stuffed trout? Chives for the win." The passionate foodie uses a readily available herb in place of twine. And it isn't just a direct replacement; since chives are edible and full of flavor, using these to tie fish filets together on the grill imparts the fish with extra herby flavor and avoids the sometimes unpleasant experience of removing inedible things like string from your food before eating.

Alton Brown is known for his creative yet accessible approach to cooking and food, and a DIY cooking tip like this is very much in his wheelhouse. However, it's worth noting that this idea isn't original to Brown. Chives have been used for their flavor in cooking for millennia, but using chives as edible twine seems likely to have come into fashion with the rise of fine dining in the 20th Century.