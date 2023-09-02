15 Tips For Making The Perfect Ragu

Ragu is broadly defined as an Italian meat sauce, and it's most commonly associated with ragu alla bolognese, a classic pasta sauce made with ground meat and vegetable aromatics. The truth, though, is that ragu is much more than that.

Ragu is believed to have been first developed in Medieval France and gradually made its way to Italy, where it was adopted by the Neapolitans. Over time, the sauce developed into many different forms, including bolognese. But each region in Italy has its own version of ragu, many of them using their own combinations of meat and vegetables, and many of them, variations known as ragu bianco, or white ragu, avoid the use of tomatoes entirely.

Each ragu brings its own ingredients and cooking style to the table to deliver a unique, delicious sauce — but despite this, there are still a few key tips that apply to this dish that you can employ. And, if a classic ragu alla bolognese is your thing, there are also some techniques that you'll definitely want to get right. That's why we decided to put together our best pointers for making the perfect ragu. ‌