Does Olive Garden Have Free Wi-Fi?

If you're working, studying, or engaging in an activity that involves a laptop, parking yourself somewhere that has free Wi-Fi can be convenient. Besides libraries, people often choose coffee shops or cafes, frequently opting for well-known chains like Starbucks and Panera where Wi-Fi is readily available across every location. With its nearly 900 restaurants, you might wonder if Olive Garden is also a viable option. Is it a reliable choice for Wi-Fi access?

One customer posed the question to Olive Garden via Twitter, to which the restaurant responded, "Some have free Wi-Fi and we're working on rolling out free Wi-Fi to all of our restaurants. Call your local Olive Garden to ask!" This exchange was back in 2015, but it seems Olive Garden is still in the process of accomplishing the aforementioned free Wi-Fi rollout. At least it's easy to find out whether your local Olive Garden offers it simply by looking under the amenities section under each location's page on the Olive Garden website. Free Wi-Fi is available in many Olive Garden locations in major cities like Los Angeles and Phoenix, but not all restaurants have it.