No, You Can't Go To Olive Garden Solely For Unlimited Breadsticks

The allure of the unlimited breadsticks at Olive Garden has become the stuff of legend, with visions of warm, garlic-infused, perfectly crisp-on-the-outside, and soft-on-the-inside sticks of bread dancing in the minds of many. It's a dream for carb enthusiasts, but one that must be tempered with a slice of reality.

The truth is, you can't simply stroll into an Olive Garden, sit down, and declare, "I'll have the free, unlimited breadsticks only, please." They are only free with the purchase of a meal, and there are some backend rules and regulations that shape the famous perk. Some reports claim that waiters and waitresses aren't technically supposed to bring the first complimentary basket of breadsticks until an order is placed, while other tales from the Italian-inspired restaurant chain insist that staff are not allowed to deliver a second complimentary basket beyond the initial one until the table places an order.

There's also a formula to determine just how many breadsticks are included in the unlimited basket. The initial basket will typically contain one breadstick per guest, plus an extra, while any subsequent basket refills will contain just one breadstick per guest.