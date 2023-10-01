Avoid Gritty Chili With One Easy Coffee Grinder Hack

If you're a fan of summer, you're probably sad to see it go — however, the colder weather ushers in another great time of year: chili season. Having a bubbling pot of meaty or vegetarian chili on the stove for game day or a quick dinner is one of the season's perks. But occasionally, if you buy commercial chili powder, you might find that your spicy chili has a bit of grittiness to it. If you follow chefs or chili enthusiasts, you might have noticed that they make their own chili powder blends and often use a common kitchen appliance to do it: a spice or coffee grinder. While making your spice blend from scratch is ambitious, you can still use a spice or coffee grinder to further pulverize store-bought chili powder for a smoother mouthfeel.

While you could use a blender or a mortar and pestle for this, a coffee or spice grinder is specifically designed for grinding smaller particles, so you'll get better results. Here are a few pointers and best practices to keep in mind when you're ready to blend.