Aldi Is Dishing Out A Special 'Quarter Back Deal' For Super Bowl 58
Multinational discount supermarket chain Aldi is definitely pre-gaming Super Bowl 58 by offering 25% off some of their most popular game-day food items — we're talking pizza, guacamole, potato chips, salsa, and several other goodies likely to find their way onto your kitchen counter and coffee table on Super Bowl Sunday.
The Aldi "quarter back deal" starts on January 31 and will last until February 13, 2024. Like most corporate offers, this one also has contingencies: You only get these (significant) savings on some curated items, not the whole store's inventory. This is a special offer, after all, not a going-out-of-business sale.
A partial list of the foods included in the offer contains almost everything you might want for Game Day: Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips and Cheese Melt; Park Street Deli's Fresh Guacamole, Hummus Quartet, and Spinach or Jalapeño Artichoke Dip; Season's Choice Potato Puffs; Casa Mamita's Mild and Medium Salsa, Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs; Parkview Cocktail Sausages; and Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Five Cheese Deli Pizza.
A quarter back for the quarterback
In addition to moving selected food items out the door in time for the big game, the Aldi "quarter back deal" is a triple play on words. In addition to referencing the central member of a football team, the 25% discount means a quarter off of every dollar. The concept is also a play on an Aldi peculiarity: having customers deposit a quarter in order to unlock their shopping cart — money that also ultimately goes back into an Aldi shopper's pocket when they return their cart.
A complete list of Aldi's Super Bowl "quarter back deal" items is not available at this time, so you'll probably just have to game it out in-store starting on January 31. While you're there, you can check out the top 14 must-have Aldi snacks and pick up some of their boozy Strawberry Cream Liqueur while you're at it — although it's doubtful the ice cream will be discounted. Still, you can't win the game without playing the field.