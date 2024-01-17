Aldi Is Dishing Out A Special 'Quarter Back Deal' For Super Bowl 58

Multinational discount supermarket chain Aldi is definitely pre-gaming Super Bowl 58 by offering 25% off some of their most popular game-day food items — we're talking pizza, guacamole, potato chips, salsa, and several other goodies likely to find their way onto your kitchen counter and coffee table on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Aldi "quarter back deal" starts on January 31 and will last until February 13, 2024. Like most corporate offers, this one also has contingencies: You only get these (significant) savings on some curated items, not the whole store's inventory. This is a special offer, after all, not a going-out-of-business sale.

A partial list of the foods included in the offer contains almost everything you might want for Game Day: Clancy's Wavy Potato Chips and Cheese Melt; Park Street Deli's Fresh Guacamole, Hummus Quartet, and Spinach or Jalapeño Artichoke Dip; Season's Choice Potato Puffs; Casa Mamita's Mild and Medium Salsa, Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs; Parkview Cocktail Sausages; and Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Five Cheese Deli Pizza.