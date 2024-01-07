What's The Difference Between Grits And Cream Of Wheat?

If one were to take a look at a bowl of grits and then a bowl of Cream of Wheat, they might be tempted to say that the two are the same (or at least very similar) things. And in a way, they are: Both are a type of porridge, which is a hot, creamy dish created by boiling grains to make them soft enough to eat. This is pretty much where their similarities end, however.

Grits, as anyone from the American South can tell you, are a savory dish made from corn. Cream of Wheat, as anyone who can read the name could probably guess, is a sweet dish made from wheat. This gives them two very different tastes as well as two very different textures. They are served differently as well, and they can be eaten at different times of day. While no one would blame you for mixing them up at first glance, this Southern girl would be remiss if she didn't teach you how to differentiate one from the other.