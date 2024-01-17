Aldi UK's BBQ Chicken Frozen Pizza Has Us Jealous

Shoppers in the U.S. love Aldi's private-label pizzas, which often rival name brands in terms of quality. However, State-side Aldi fans recently caught wind of a frozen pizza only available in the U.K. and are salivating at the mere thought of the tasty pie. According to a recent Reddit thread, the Carlos Takeaway BBQ Chicken pizza is the stuff of legend. Consider that the poster sharing their delight over the frozen pizza claimed that it's even better than what's shown on the box. And a commenter who sampled the pepperoni and extra meat version compared it to DiGiorno, which is often considered the gold standard when it comes to frozen pizza.

As illustrated by a picture the Aldi shopper shared on the social media platform, the BBQ chicken pizza is a masterpiece of plentiful toppings, gooey sauce, and crisp pizza dough. Along with sizable chunks of chicken and a substantial smattering of BBQ sauce, the pizza also features red and yellow peppers. And as far as U.S. Aldi customers are concerned, this pizza would be a welcome addition to local stores. One shopper expressed the sentiment succinctly, stating, "Looks good, wish we had this in the States!"