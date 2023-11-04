The Home Bartending Tip That's Sure To Impress Any Cocktail Connoisseur
Calling all home bartenders! It's time to ditch the granulated sugar! Your blended frozen drinks will thank you — as will your mojitos and lemon drops. Okay, maybe don't abandon it altogether — you'll still need it to rim those fancy cocktail glasses. But as far as making those drinks go, if you're not already using simple syrup, it's time to make the switch. Better yet, use that sugar to make your own.
Store-bought simple sugar will run you anywhere from $4 to double digits for the fancy stuff. But why pay that much when you can make your own fresh at home for a fraction of the price? Especially when you consider that all it is is sugar and water. So how do you make it? As the name suggests, it's super simple. Just combine equal parts boiling water and sugar on your stovetop.
Or pour the sugar directly into a glass bottle or jar, heat the water in a kettle, then carefully pour it into the bottle, pop the top on, and give it a vigorous shake. Just make sure that any glass is at least room temperature beforehand, as you don't want to risk shattering it because it is cold.
Using simple syrup
Since sugar doesn't dissolve perfectly in cold drinks — and does even worse in frozen ones — simple syrup makes it possible to add sweetness to a whole range of cocktails without any of that sugary sludge left at the bottom of the glass or shaker. But since simple syrup contains water, you'll want to use slightly more than if you were using plain sugar. Although it might seem like that should mean that doubling up is in order, you also have to consider the absorption factor that plain sugar lacks. So go for 50% more instead, meaning if you usually add 1 teaspoon of sugar, then use 1½ teaspoons of simple syrup.
If you really want to be fancy, then consider amping the traditional simple syrup recipe up with fruit, juice, herbs, or even spicy chiles. A lime and mint-infused syrup will take your mojitos to new heights. Or skip the sugar cubes in a round of Old Fashioneds in favor of an orange and cherry-infused syrup. The possibilities are as limitless as your imagination.
Storing simple syrup
Most bars will leave their homemade simple syrup in the well until it is time to make another batch. However, it is important to note that since they're using the stuff quickly, it doesn't have time to go bad. But you're going to want to refrigerate it at home. If it's the standard plain version, then your homemade simple syrup should last up to a month in the refrigerator. Any added ingredients will likely cut that time in half, but always check the syrup quality before using. If you don't use the syrup often enough to warrant keeping it in the fridge, you can freeze it instead. Just be sure to transfer it to a freezer-safe container and toss it after about three months.
You'll also want to make sure that you are storing homemade simple syrup in a clear container so that you can easily see if any mold develops. Make sure that the container is airtight as well since this will help it stay fresh. If you prefer a pour spout, grab the kind with a cap or switch it out for a regular lid between uses.
Overall, simple syrup is easy to make and easy to store. It also offers plenty of opportunities for creativity. So why not whip up a batch today?