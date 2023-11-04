The Home Bartending Tip That's Sure To Impress Any Cocktail Connoisseur

Calling all home bartenders! It's time to ditch the granulated sugar! Your blended frozen drinks will thank you — as will your mojitos and lemon drops. Okay, maybe don't abandon it altogether — you'll still need it to rim those fancy cocktail glasses. But as far as making those drinks go, if you're not already using simple syrup, it's time to make the switch. Better yet, use that sugar to make your own.

Store-bought simple sugar will run you anywhere from $4 to double digits for the fancy stuff. But why pay that much when you can make your own fresh at home for a fraction of the price? Especially when you consider that all it is is sugar and water. So how do you make it? As the name suggests, it's super simple. Just combine equal parts boiling water and sugar on your stovetop.

Or pour the sugar directly into a glass bottle or jar, heat the water in a kettle, then carefully pour it into the bottle, pop the top on, and give it a vigorous shake. Just make sure that any glass is at least room temperature beforehand, as you don't want to risk shattering it because it is cold.