Doritos' Super Bowl 58 Commercial Is All About New Dinamita Flavors
Whether you're watching for the football, the halftime show, or the advertisements in between, Super Bowl Sunday is an event for the whole family. Eager food and snack brands line up for a chance to highlight their latest creations to the millions tuning in, and this year, Doritos has something extra flavorful for fans. In a press release published on January 10, Doritos revealed that four new Dinamita flavors will be the subject of the chip brand's Super Bowl LVIII commercial, in addition to the original Chile Limón flavor. The flavor lineup of these new chips promises something delicious for everyone, including Flamin' Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime. The colorful packagings are complete with a "Dinameter" on each bag that indicates just how much spice the snacker should prepare for.
People Magazine got an exclusive taste test of these vibrant new flavors, and the reviews did not disappoint. While flavors like the classic Chile Limon and Flamin' Hot Queso are mouth-wateringly hot, as expected, it was the other unexpected flavors and shapes that won the tasters' hearts. Rather than taking the recognizable triangle form or the trendy rolled version, three of Doritos' Dinamita new flavor varieties are shaped more like sticks, and provide a complex array of flavors upon the first bite. Eager snackers can find all five of the Dinamita chip flavors at their local grocery retailer — but you'll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to find out just how these new treats will be highlighted on a national scale.
Doritos is no stranger to the Super Bowl ad slot
In the past, Doritos' Super Bowl commercials have been full of surprises. From wacky concepts to star-studded casts, the marketing team for these zesty tortilla chips always brings their A game. While the chip brand's newest Super Bowl commercial will not air until the sporting event on February 11, 2024, it's worth noting just how grand these commercials gear up to be each year. CNBC, drawing upon data from iSpot.tv, reported that Doritos held the second-highest number of Super Bowl ads from 2010-2020, with the company dropping a whopping $24.4 million on these ads alone in five years. The Doritos commercials are known for pushing the boundaries of what a commercial can be — their 2016 Super Bowl commercial depicting a father eating Doritos during an ultrasound shocked viewers with its hilarious surprise ending. In recent years, Doritos has called on big names like Jack Harlow and Missy Elliot to highlight their zesty snacks. According to the senior vice president of marketing, Tina Mahal, this year's commercial will feature "some spicy stars [who] will make Dinamita's Super Bowl commercial a campaign that will get snackers across the country buzzing like never before."
Super Bowl Sunday might be the biggest day of the year for appetizing advertisements, but don't forget the main event happening in your kitchen. Last year, over one billion wings were expected to be eaten on the day of the Super Bowl, and we don't expect hungry fans to slow down any time soon. Check out The Daily Meal's ranking of the most popular Super Bowl foods to start planning your menu lineup.