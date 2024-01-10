Doritos' Super Bowl 58 Commercial Is All About New Dinamita Flavors

Whether you're watching for the football, the halftime show, or the advertisements in between, Super Bowl Sunday is an event for the whole family. Eager food and snack brands line up for a chance to highlight their latest creations to the millions tuning in, and this year, Doritos has something extra flavorful for fans. In a press release published on January 10, Doritos revealed that four new Dinamita flavors will be the subject of the chip brand's Super Bowl LVIII commercial, in addition to the original Chile Limón flavor. The flavor lineup of these new chips promises something delicious for everyone, including Flamin' Hot Queso, Hot Honey Mustard, Smoky Chile Queso, and Tangy Fiery Lime. The colorful packagings are complete with a "Dinameter" on each bag that indicates just how much spice the snacker should prepare for.

People Magazine got an exclusive taste test of these vibrant new flavors, and the reviews did not disappoint. While flavors like the classic Chile Limon and Flamin' Hot Queso are mouth-wateringly hot, as expected, it was the other unexpected flavors and shapes that won the tasters' hearts. Rather than taking the recognizable triangle form or the trendy rolled version, three of Doritos' Dinamita new flavor varieties are shaped more like sticks, and provide a complex array of flavors upon the first bite. Eager snackers can find all five of the Dinamita chip flavors at their local grocery retailer — but you'll have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to find out just how these new treats will be highlighted on a national scale.