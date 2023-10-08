Why McDonald's Fries Aren't As Good Of A Deal As You Might Think

When you have a question about McDonald's, Mike Haracz is the guy to ask. The TikToker once served as the restaurant's Manager of Culinary Innovation, which means he has the inside scoop on the legendary fast-food establishment. When recently asked about why McDonald's doesn't feature onion rings alongside its famous fries, Haracz revealed the great disparity between the price of the fries vs. the cost of manufacturing them. This disparity means the chain has a vested interest in touting its fries, and onion rings would only compete with those profits.

It's not clear just how much McDonald's is marking up its fries, as the restaurant keeps this information pretty close to its vest. However, prices for the various sizes certainly aren't cheap at the chain. Consider that at the time of writing, a large order runs you $3.69, a medium fry costs $2.99, and a small is $2.09, depending on the location. And when you consider that McDonald's typically serves 3.29 billion pounds of fries on an annual basis, it's clear that they're one of the most lucrative items on the menu.