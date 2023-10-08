Why McDonald's Fries Aren't As Good Of A Deal As You Might Think
When you have a question about McDonald's, Mike Haracz is the guy to ask. The TikToker once served as the restaurant's Manager of Culinary Innovation, which means he has the inside scoop on the legendary fast-food establishment. When recently asked about why McDonald's doesn't feature onion rings alongside its famous fries, Haracz revealed the great disparity between the price of the fries vs. the cost of manufacturing them. This disparity means the chain has a vested interest in touting its fries, and onion rings would only compete with those profits.
It's not clear just how much McDonald's is marking up its fries, as the restaurant keeps this information pretty close to its vest. However, prices for the various sizes certainly aren't cheap at the chain. Consider that at the time of writing, a large order runs you $3.69, a medium fry costs $2.99, and a small is $2.09, depending on the location. And when you consider that McDonald's typically serves 3.29 billion pounds of fries on an annual basis, it's clear that they're one of the most lucrative items on the menu.
Efficiency is king at the Golden Arches
Never one to mince words, Mike Haracz makes the bold claim that McDonald's "overcharge for their fries" in a TikTok video explaining why the chain doesn't sell onion rings. He also highlights the restaurant's dogged dedication to efficiency, stating, "If McDonald's could sell one thing and that's it, it would be great for them." Haracz goes on to suggest this is why the chain has pared back its menu offerings in America in recent years.
@chefmikeharacz
Replying to @mikeyday00 Former #McDonalds corporate chef explains why they wonâ€™t have onion rings anytime soon. #mcdonaldssecrets #McDonaldssecret #mcdonaldslife #McDonaldsMenu #mcdonaldsfries #mcdonaldsfrenchfries #mcdonaldsfriesaresogood #mcdonaldsfriesmhmm #FastFood #FastFoodSecrets #FrenchFries #Fries #FYP
In the event that McDonald's did opt to add onion rings to the menu, Haracz believes they would only be available for a limited time. He also thinks customers would be asked to "pay a lot more" when ordering onion rings to make up for the diminished efficiency and the hit the chain would be taking when it comes to french fry sales. Whether customers would be prepared to do so is another question.
How to get the most bang for your buck when ordering fries
While McDonald's french fries may be overpriced compared to the cost of making them, this cold hard fact is unlikely to deter fry fans from placing their orders. The better option is to make your fry order carefully to ensure you get the most value for your money. In this case, the chain offers a basket of fries priced at $3.59 (which is 10 cents less than the large order of fries).
Reddit crunched the numbers to determine whether a basket of fries is truly the better deal. According to a self-proclaimed staff member at McDonald's, the basket of fries consists of two medium orders, each of which contains approximately four ounces of fries. Conversely, a large order offers six ounces of fries, making the basket two ounces larger. Accordingly, ordering the basket is the better option in terms of value, as you get more fries at a lower cost. And don't forget to pair your fries with a tasty dipping sauce for a truly enjoyable fast-food experience.