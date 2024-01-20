What Exactly Is Cafe De Paris Butter?

You can do a lot with compound butter. A simple combination of butter creamed with herbs and/or spices, then chilled so it can be stored in the fridge until you melt it back onto hot ingredients, compound butter is a perfect accompaniment to steak and other savory dishes. The best thing about it is how versatile it is; there's not one recipe, and it's such a basic idea that you can insert whatever ingredients you want to get your desired flavors. But while there's no universal flavor, there are some classic ones — and one of the best is based on a classic French sauce called Café de Paris.

Named after the restaurant in Geneva, Switzerland where it was popularized, Café de Paris butter is a rich mix of French flavors that instantly amps up any steak. Because it descends directly from a sauce of the same name, it's also unusual for compound butter in that it's not simple; we're not talking just an herb or two as an addition here. As such, it's a little trickier to make at home than, say, Old Bay butter — but the end results are worth it.