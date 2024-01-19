The Easy Hack To Close A Bread Bag If You Don't Have A Twist Tie

The good news is that store-bought bread usually contains preservatives that help prevent mold growth. However, you still need to re-seal the bag after opening it to keep the bread from drying out. Note that some bread bags are thinner and more delicate than others. Maneuver them carefully to avoid puncturing the plastic, which could compromise the seal.

If you're still not convinced, but you've lost the bag's twist tie, you can seal your bread bag with another small implement, using almost the same method. First, squeeze the open end of the bag to remove excess air. Then, twist the end tightly and secure it with a clothespin. Alternatively, you can use a plastic bread clip, a paper clip, a chip clip, or even a pair of chopsticks!

The no-tools-needed folding trick definitely works, but storing bread in its original packaging is just a temporary solution. If you don't plan to eat the entire loaf over the next few days, you can slice it, cover it in plastic wrap, and store it in the freezer to consume within three to five months. Generally, it's not recommended to refrigerate bread, as it can dry it out or grow mold.