Vegetarian-Friendly Pea And Spinach Carbonara Recipe

Who said you can't enjoy creamy, delicious pasta on a vegetarian diet? Whether you are trying to eat less meat or have been a staunch vegetarian for years, you've got to try this vegetarian pasta dish. This healthier carbonara comes together in 30 minutes and will have your whole family asking for seconds.

Recipe developer, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for vegetarian-friendly pea and spinach carbonara. While a traditional carbonara recipe contains bacon, this recipe includes lots of fresh spinach and frozen peas for a little vegetarian twist.

Carli advises, "As a registered dietitian, I love this version of a carbonara because it's more nutrient-dense, and is filled with vitamins and minerals. Additionally, peas and spinach are veggies that are generally family-friendly due to their mild taste, meaning your family is likely going to love this recipe too." Now you know how to answer the endless questioning of, "What's for dinner?"