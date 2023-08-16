Vegetarian-Friendly Pea And Spinach Carbonara Recipe
Who said you can't enjoy creamy, delicious pasta on a vegetarian diet? Whether you are trying to eat less meat or have been a staunch vegetarian for years, you've got to try this vegetarian pasta dish. This healthier carbonara comes together in 30 minutes and will have your whole family asking for seconds.
Recipe developer, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for vegetarian-friendly pea and spinach carbonara. While a traditional carbonara recipe contains bacon, this recipe includes lots of fresh spinach and frozen peas for a little vegetarian twist.
Carli advises, "As a registered dietitian, I love this version of a carbonara because it's more nutrient-dense, and is filled with vitamins and minerals. Additionally, peas and spinach are veggies that are generally family-friendly due to their mild taste, meaning your family is likely going to love this recipe too." Now you know how to answer the endless questioning of, "What's for dinner?"
Gather your vegetarian-friendly pea & spinach carbonara ingredients
To make this vegetarian-friendly peas and spinach carbonara, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need linguine, peas, spinach, eggs, butter, salt, pepper, minced garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, breadcrumbs, and parsley.
In terms of ingredient swaps, Carli notes, "This vegetarian version substitutes bacon for some nutritious green veggies instead. If you aren't the biggest fan of spinach or peas, and want to switch out different veggies, I'd recommend alternatively trying kale or Swiss chard." These greens, while heartier, will still have the ability to wilt down a bit when cooked in water.
Boil pasta and add in spinach and greens
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add in the pasta noodles and cook according to the package directions. When there is about one minute left on the cook time, add in the spinach and the peas. Stir the entire mixture well until all the spinach has been incorporated. Reserve ¼ cup of starchy pasta water before draining the pasta and veggies. Set the pasta and veggies aside.
As most of us have probably learned, spinach wilts down significantly in volume when it is cooked. Because of this, you will want to include more spinach than you think is necessary. It may seem that 10 ounces of baby spinach is too much for this dish, but trust us, the spinach will essentially disappear right before your eyes.
Create the cheesy carbonara sauce
If you don't cook pasta often, you might not know that pasta water is incredibly useful. Carli tells us, "Don't drain off all of the 'liquid gold', before saving some for the sauce. The water that the pasta is cooked in absorbs some of the starches from the pasta. This starchiness helps to thicken the sauce."
In a large bowl, add the eggs and whisk them until they are combined. Then, add in the melted butter, salt, pepper, minced garlic, and grated Parmesan cheese. Next, stream in the reserved starchy pasta water as you are whisking. The sauce will be creamy and viscous. Toss the pasta and veggies with the creamy sauce until the entire dish is completely coated in cheesy goodness.
Toast the breadcrumbs
Heat up a small skillet over medium heat. Add in the olive oil and once it is hot, add in the breadcrumbs. Carli warns, "Watch these carefully. They have the tendency to burn when you aren't looking." Toast the breadcrumbs, stirring occasionally, until they are a nice golden brown.
Serve up the pasta into serving dishes and sprinkle with toasted breadcrumbs and chopped parsley. Should you have any leftovers, be sure to store the pasta in an airtight container in the fridge and store the breadcrumbs in a separate airtight container at room temperature. This ensures that the breadcrumbs stay crispy. Leftovers will keep for 3 days if stored properly.
- 1 pound linguine noodles
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 10 ounces baby spinach
- 4 eggs
- ½ stick of salted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Reserve ¼ cup of starchy pasta water.
- In the final minute of cooking, add in the peas and the spinach. Stir well. Drain and set aside.
- In a large bowl, add the eggs. Whisk to combine. Then, add the melted butter, salt, pepper, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and reserved pasta water. Whisk to combine.
- In a small skillet, add the olive oil. Once hot, add in the breadcrumbs. Toast and stir for about 3 minutes until golden brown.
- Serve by topping with the toasted breadcrumbs and parsley, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|757
|Total Fat
|26.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|203.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|98.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.1 g
|Total Sugars
|5.5 g
|Sodium
|714.7 mg
|Protein
|31.6 g