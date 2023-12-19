Need To Make Dip In A Pinch? Look No Further Than Frozen Peas

A bag of frozen peas is the classic remedy for a bruised cheek or sore tailbone, but these tiny green globes of goodness are one of the best-kept secrets in the supermarket. First off, they're easy to use. Just quickly blanch in boiling water or thaw in the microwave and they're ready to go. Another advantage of frozen peas — and most other varieties of frozen vegetables — is that they're traditionally just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. This is because they're frozen immediately after harvest, which helps preserve their nutrients, flavor, and color.

And while fresh peas may be elusive and time-consuming to prep, frozen peas are abundant, available in the frozen aisle of almost any supermarket or grocery store. Frozen peas have a mild sweetness and creamy texture that lends itself to a variety of uses, from soups and salads to risottos and ravioli. But what you should be doing is blending them into a dip. The pea is rather subtle in flavor, which in this case is a good thing because it allows it to be paired with a plethora of different herbs, spices, nuts, cheeses, vegetables, and even some fruits, making for an enigmatic appetizer. Plus, they're super healthy!