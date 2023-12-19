Need To Make Dip In A Pinch? Look No Further Than Frozen Peas
A bag of frozen peas is the classic remedy for a bruised cheek or sore tailbone, but these tiny green globes of goodness are one of the best-kept secrets in the supermarket. First off, they're easy to use. Just quickly blanch in boiling water or thaw in the microwave and they're ready to go. Another advantage of frozen peas — and most other varieties of frozen vegetables — is that they're traditionally just as nutritious as their fresh counterparts. This is because they're frozen immediately after harvest, which helps preserve their nutrients, flavor, and color.
And while fresh peas may be elusive and time-consuming to prep, frozen peas are abundant, available in the frozen aisle of almost any supermarket or grocery store. Frozen peas have a mild sweetness and creamy texture that lends itself to a variety of uses, from soups and salads to risottos and ravioli. But what you should be doing is blending them into a dip. The pea is rather subtle in flavor, which in this case is a good thing because it allows it to be paired with a plethora of different herbs, spices, nuts, cheeses, vegetables, and even some fruits, making for an enigmatic appetizer. Plus, they're super healthy!
Blending up the perfect frozen pea dip
Peas go well with several flavor profiles, but when it comes to classic flavor pairings, you can't go wrong with lemon and mint. The citrus and cooling notes of mint enhance the naturally starchy, sweet pea. Feta is also a nice addition here if you think the dip lacks that extra briny punch.
Another lovely characteristic of the pea is that it's a global ingredient that can be found in cuisines all over the world, so don't be shy about experimenting with different spices, seasonings, and herbs. One exciting combination is a dip that marries the pungent notes of curry with a thick and tangy yogurt. This makes for an extra creamy dip that's spicy, sour, and just the right amount of sweet. For a Mediterranean variation, make a pea hummus with chickpeas, tahini, pine nuts, and olive oil. Or, for something totally outside the box, try combining frozen peas with hazelnuts, apricots, or ricotta cheese.
Peas are inherently starchy but blend well with creamy ingredients. Try incorporating everything from ricotta cheese to yogurt to sour cream to labneh to good ol' grated Parmesan. You'll find that each of these foods will bring something special to your dip.
Other uses for frozen peas
Peas are a must-have for your freezer. If you've already invested in a bag or two, it's time to figure out what else you can do with them besides blending them into a dip. One idea is a velvety pea soup. The process of making pea soup is pretty much foolproof and doesn't require much of an investment in terms of time and ingredients.
If you're a fan of avocado toast or just need a quick idea for lunch, then you'll definitely want to try a smashed pea toast or, better yet, an open-faced sandwich smothered in an herbaceous pea pesto. If you're entertaining and want to whip up a side dish in a jiffy, you can go for a rift on creamed spinach by substituting peas instead. For an ambitious main course, you can always try filling ravioli or manicotti with a blend of ricotta, peas, and basil. And you can never go wrong just steaming your peas and tossing them in some butter. All that being said, a frozen pea dip is perfect for any time of day, so make a little extra and store it in the fridge for a convenient snack.