While recipes vary, a basic homemade mayonnaise can be made with four core ingredients: eggs, mustard, olive oil, and acidity, either from lemon juice or vinegar. You can either prepare the homemade mayonnaise first and then add crumbled cheese to the mix, or combine the cheese with the egg yolks, mustard, and vinegar before slowly incorporating the oil. For a sumptuously creamy composition, blend crumbled cheese into the mixture with an immersion blender, or roughly stir through to leave salty pockets of cheese throughout.

It's essential to taste test this condiment before using it with any dish. If the mayonnaise tastes overly salty from the cheese, there are a few sauce-saving hacks. The acidity from lemon juice can cut through the salty bite, while sweet ingredients like honey or sugar will also balance the saltiness. However, they may also reduce the savory essence of the condiment. Otherwise, adding more olive oil is another excellent option, as the fat can easily absorb some of the excess salt.

Once you're happy with the taste, it's ready to drizzle on fries, spread inside a chicken sandwich, dollop on a grilled beef patty, or smooth onto a wide bowl for optimum dipping. Its robust flavor is complemented by its thicker texture, which is sure to create a condiment with style and vigor!