Break The Rules On Your Boxed Pancake Mix By Breaking An Egg

A quick weekend brunch calls for boxed pancake mixes, ready-made for the sake of convenience. But you don't need to sacrifice taste for convenience; food should still taste good. Sometimes boxed pancake mixes are lacking. Perhaps the flapjacks don't puff up the way they do at your favorite diner, or they turn out cakey and gluey. It's okay to break the rules and add ingredients to improve those pancakes – like an egg.

Adding an egg to your boxed pancake mix will add a bit of richness thanks to the egg yolk, which has a good amount of fat and proteins in it. Besides richness, this added fat will provide a subtle flavor and a bit of color to the pancakes. If the box already calls for eggs, try adding an extra yolk on its own, as it will make the pancake batter more luscious. If tossing that extra egg white seems a bit wasteful, you can whip all the egg whites into stiff peaks and gently fold them into the batter — think of a dacquoise sponge and channel your inner Mary Berry. The whipped eggs will help the pancake rise and stay fluffy, taking your boxed pancake mix from boring and flat to tall and fluffy.