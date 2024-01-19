The Difference Between Planter's Rum Punch And Ti' Punch

There are a lot of things to recommend in the Caribbean. With beautiful landscapes, gorgeous beaches, and wonderful food, it's a great place to spend a vacation. But while you're relaxing on the beach with a plate of festival, there's no better accompaniment than a tropical mixed drink. And while you can get these in any type of alcohol, none feel more appropriate to the situation than drinks made with rum. Though it was (probably) originally created in Brazil when Portuguese colonizers brought sugarcane to South America, rum production quickly spread to the Caribbean, and in the centuries since, it's become a huge part of island culture.

But there isn't just one type of rum drink from the Caribbean out there. Heck, there isn't even one type of rum punch (a mixture of rum and various fruits that make a harmonious tropical mixture). Two varieties of rum punch deserve consideration here: Planter's Punch and Ti' Punch. But what's the difference between the two? A lot, it turns out: In addition to their differing countries of origin (Planter's Punch comes from Jamaica, while Ti' Punch is from French former colonies on Martinique and Guadalupe), they don't even have the same ingredients.