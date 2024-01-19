Egg Pudding Vs Flan: What's The Difference?

Pale, wobbly desserts are pretty common around the world, with flan and egg pudding popular choices. Most custards and puddings are made from eggs and cream, which are not difficult ingredients to find. But if you're interested in making your own flan or egg pudding, you should know what you're working with. What it comes down to is this: Flan is a custard and egg pudding is usually a pudding — but not always. Caramel is also involved, but we'll get into that later.

Both custard and pudding are sweet, goopy desserts made mostly from cream and then cooked. However, custard (and therefore flan) is made with eggs and sweetened milk alongside the cream, and flan itself includes caramel. On the other hand, pudding is made with sugar and some kind of starch to thicken the mixture (usually flour or cornstarch). It gets tricky because egg pudding does include eggs too, but bear with us: In egg pudding, eggs are used only for flavoring and not as a thickening agent. In custards (and therefore flan), the egg itself is the thickening agent that provides the jelly-like texture.