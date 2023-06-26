Burnt Sugar Is Much More Delicious Than It Sounds

It's pretty straightforward to caramelize sugar in terms of ingredients and directions. However, that doesn't mean some dedicated attention isn't necessary. Depending on the type of caramel, the sauce will cook at various temperatures as the sugar melts, and this is known to be quite finicky; it isn't one of those cooking procedures that can easily be stepped away from once you start, because things can burn rather quickly. However, burnt sugar differs from other types of caramels due to the amount of heat needed to get the right consistency, color, and taste.

Before discussing temperature ranges, the concept of caramelization should be considered. In short, caramelization occurs when sugar is oxidized and broken down via the application of heat. As the syrup beings to cook, it gradually darkens into that familiar golden-brown color everyone expects from caramel. Still, it'll become even darker if exposed to too much heat. Hence, a candy thermometer can prove handy for anticipating doneness.

Typically, a regular caramel sauce is heated at around 340 to 360 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on whether the goal is to create a light or medium caramel. However, burnt sugar must be taken nearer to 380 degrees Fahrenheit. Nevertheless, you want to avoid the temperature going too high, because the sugar will break down into carbon and become unusable, then there's no salvaging it. This may take some practice, because burnt sugar has a tinge of bitterness yet it can quickly become too sharp and inedible if scorched.