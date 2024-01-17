Grill Fresh Fruit To Add Smokiness To Tropical Cocktails

While you're thirsting at the idea of grilling up those juicy fruits for your tropical cocktails, here are some things you might want to consider so they come out perfect. The first thing you want to get right is the coals you'll use for your grill. You want them layered but not too densely. Too many coals can produce a higher flame that may scorch your fruits, and a subtle char is preferable. If using a gas grill, maintain a low flame and closely monitor your fruits. You'll also want the best tongs you can find for handling your fruits — the longer, the better. To keep your hands safe, throw on some grill gloves. If you're indoors or don't have a grill, you can always use a grill pan.

When it comes to the fruit selection, go for ripe or slightly overripe. These fruits will provide you with a good amount of juice. Just as the heat will cause your fruits to shrink, it'll also cause them to lose a bit of liquid, so you want them as ripe as can be. You also want to be careful about sticking. Sometimes, fruits will stick to the grill, so lay them down slowly and gently, the same way you would if you were placing battered fish into oil. Also, flip them every once in a while. There you go, folks. Now, you can make smoky grilled fruit like a pro.