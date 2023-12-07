When It Comes To Cocktail Straws, Are You Supposed To Sip Or Stir?

Whether you're basking in the sunny poolside ambiance, indulging in a night out at a restaurant, or simply unwinding solo, there's nothing quite like boosting your mood with a delightful, refreshing cocktail. From a Southside to a Hanky Panky, or even a classic Piña Colada to a simple Mojito, there's so many types of cocktails to choose from. Once you carefully select your night's refreshment, you wait until the cold glass graces your hand. All that's left to do is look suave and drink it. But before you put your drink to your lips, you're poked by the cocktail straw. You think to yourself, "Oh, that's right. I'm supposed to use this, aren't I?"

So, there are you, winging it as usual, changing it up between sipping and stirring, hoping not to draw too much attention. Each sip of your drink takes you further out of your company's conversation and deeper into the uncomfortable question that remains: What do you use a cocktail straw for? They're always included but there's never any set of directions. No one ever tells you and you'll never consume enough liquid courage to simply ask, "Do you use a cocktail straw to sip or stir?" Thankfully, there is an answer, and it includes both.