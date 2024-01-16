Give Ranch Dressing An Umami Boost With A Sprinkle Of MSG

Ranch dressing is about as American as baseball and apple pie, but this now-ubiquitous condiment isn't as old as you may think. Created in the 1950s by a man named Steven Henson and sold under the brand name Hidden Valley Ranch, the dressing — originally available only as a seasoning packet — is a relative newcomer to the American pantry and dinner table. But since its introduction at a steakhouse, ranch dressing has amassed a legion of devotees. The dressing's light tang and balanced blend of seasonings go with pretty much everything. You can pour it over salads, use it as a dip for chips or raw veggies, drizzle it on pizza, stir it into chili, or tuck it inside a casserole to incorporate some extra zip.

Over the years, ranch dressing has continued to evolve, with food manufacturers and home cooks tinkering with the basic ranch recipe of buttermilk, mayonnaise, herbs, and spices. But to enhance this classic condiment doesn't require a dramatic reformulation; all you need to elevate your ranch dressing is one well-known, yet underutilized ingredient: monosodium glutamate, more commonly known as MSG.