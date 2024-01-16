The McDonald's Money-Saving Hack That Just Doesn't Seem Worth It

Steadily increasing prices at McDonald's have customers developing all sorts of innovative methods to save money. One of these methods, as featured on TikTok, is raising the ire of quite a few people who just can't seem to get on board with the hack. In the clip, a person is seen disassembling their burger and removing one of the two patties, which they then place between two slices of bread, resulting in two "burgers" for the price of one.

Recalling an "Office" bit (seen here in a TikTok video) where Kevin advocates removing one ingredient from every Big Mac purchased to assemble a new Big Mac once you've collected enough pieces, this hack reaches similar comedic heights. Along with the difficulty of extracting a patty from a fully loaded McDonald's cheeseburger (the whole thing seems rather messy, and the hack creator almost loses a tomato during the process), there's also the lack of quality. While McDonald's burgers are notorious for their longevity, quality issues are bound to arise when eating a patty the next day, particularly when you pair it with humble bread slices and not the chain's iconic sesame seed bun.