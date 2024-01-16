The McDonald's Money-Saving Hack That Just Doesn't Seem Worth It
Steadily increasing prices at McDonald's have customers developing all sorts of innovative methods to save money. One of these methods, as featured on TikTok, is raising the ire of quite a few people who just can't seem to get on board with the hack. In the clip, a person is seen disassembling their burger and removing one of the two patties, which they then place between two slices of bread, resulting in two "burgers" for the price of one.
Recalling an "Office" bit (seen here in a TikTok video) where Kevin advocates removing one ingredient from every Big Mac purchased to assemble a new Big Mac once you've collected enough pieces, this hack reaches similar comedic heights. Along with the difficulty of extracting a patty from a fully loaded McDonald's cheeseburger (the whole thing seems rather messy, and the hack creator almost loses a tomato during the process), there's also the lack of quality. While McDonald's burgers are notorious for their longevity, quality issues are bound to arise when eating a patty the next day, particularly when you pair it with humble bread slices and not the chain's iconic sesame seed bun.
What people are saying about the controversial burger hack
Everyone loves to save a few bucks, especially on the fast food they adore, but most people can live without this hack. In fact, some commenters on the TikTok clip were quite passionate in their refutation of it. "May this kind of appetite never locate me," stated one person, while another commenter proclaimed, "I know that brown bread absorbed all the sauce on that dry patty and it was painful to swallow." One person even questioned whether the content creator was experiencing any issues, asking, "Is everything fine at home?"
While the TikTok creator seemed to be sincere when sharing the tip, it's also possible that they were taking part in the rage bait trend that often captivates users of the social media site. These clips are more for entertainment than education, and many content creators design them to be as aggravating as possible. While there's no indication whether that's the case with the McDonald's burger hack video, the clip has definitely got people talking (even though most comments ranged from baffled to aggrieved).
How to hack your way into a second McDonald's burger
In the event you're one of the people who find this burger hack helpful, there are a few tips to keep in mind to ensure the best possible outcome. According to the McDonald's website, there are currently four burgers that come with dual patties: Big Macs, Double Quarter Pounders, McDoubles, and Double Cheeseburgers. Ordering one of these menu items ensures you have a spare patty for the next day (and if you order a Big Mac, you'll even have a bonus bottom bun).
It's also important to utilize the USDA's food storage recommendations for leftovers. The burger patty should be relocated to the refrigerator immediately to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Once in the fridge, the patty must be eaten within four days of when the burger was prepared. It's possible to safely freeze leftovers for longer but be prepared for a major dip in quality. Also, freezing a McDonald's burger seems like a lot more trouble than it's worth, especially when you consider that a single-patty hamburger from the chain costs just $2.09 (keep in mind that prices may vary according to location).