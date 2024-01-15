High Heat Is Bratwurst's Biggest Enemy

While enjoying a bratwurst slathered in spicy mustard and warm sauerkraut comes easy, cooking one is not so simple. Because of the delicate makeup of this traditional German sausage, it's easy for it to end up with a charred exterior and an undercooked inside if you're not careful. One of the biggest things to keep in mind to avoid this outcome is to steer clear of high heat – one of a bratwurst's biggest enemies.

No matter how you choose to cook bratwurst, from boiling it in a pot to preparing it on the grill, scorching temperatures can cause a bratwurst's fragile casing to burst open. This makes its signature juicy and flavorful interior leak out and eventually ends in a virtually tasteless husk once it's ready to eat. To avoid this unsavory sausage explosion, cook your bratwursts on medium to low heat settings instead.

With a sausage as fragile and finicky as a bratwurst, there are some other things you should keep in mind beyond its temperature. Here are a few more things to avoid while cooking this popular sausage.