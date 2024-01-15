The Unexpected Ingredient You Need For Extra Moist Pumpkin Cake

As a seasonal flavor, pumpkin is most often paired with warming spices in the form of a pie or latte. But when used in a cake or muffin recipe, pumpkin tends to make the texture gluey and dense. This is due to the water content of the pumpkin purée. When we make cake we want it to be moist and not dry, but too much moisture doesn't work. Pumpkin cake should be fluffy, light, and airy like any other delicious sponge cake.

Baking is a science, and it's helpful to know why a cake turns out dense or gluey, so you can avoid making the same mistake in the future. If you're creaming your butter and sugar properly at a medium speed then adding your flour at an even lower speed, you're less likely to get a gluey, too-dense cake. But sometimes, like in the case of pumpkin cake, it comes down to using certain ingredients to off-set the higher moisture content. Surprisingly enough, potato flour will do the trick.