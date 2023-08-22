Here Are The Culprits To Blame If Your Cake Is Too Dense

Baking a cake can be finicky work. That's because although professional chefs on TV make it look easy, it can actually be hard to get your cake to come out light, fluffy, and well-risen. Instead, many people find their cakes are dense and stodgy.

The good news is that there are actually some easy ways to avoid this happening the next time you go to bake a birthday cake (or any other kind of cake, for that matter). Oftentimes, an overly dense cake can be the result of using too much sugar, liquids, or baking powder — and even baking your cake at too low a temperature.

Whatever the case, you can easily lay these density worries to rest with just a few simple kitchen tricks. Here are a couple of the culprits behind why your cake is so dense, how to avoid them, and a few tips to make sure your cake comes out light and fluffy every time you bake.