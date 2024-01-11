Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies Have Been Recalled Due To Undeclared Wheat

If you're a Wegmans shopper who doesn't eat gluten, heads up: The grocery store chain has voluntarily recalled its Outrageous Oat Cookies due to the use of "undeclared wheat," as announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The coconutty oatmeal cranberry-raisin cookies, which are made in-store at bakeries across Wegmans' locations, were initially labeled as having been "made with no gluten-containing ingredients."

According to Wegmans, the recall was enacted upon discovering that a "wheat-containing ingredient was inadvertently included in the product." No further specifics on that ingredient have been announced, but Wegmans' announcement does state that those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or gluten are at risk of a life-threatening reaction if they consume the cookies. Fortunately, no one has yet reported any harm sustained as a result of the mislabeling.

If you bought the Outrageous Oat Cookies either in a five-pack or by the pound anytime since they landed in stores on January 3, 2024, you can return them in person for a full refund.