Wegmans' Outrageous Oat Cookies Have Been Recalled Due To Undeclared Wheat
If you're a Wegmans shopper who doesn't eat gluten, heads up: The grocery store chain has voluntarily recalled its Outrageous Oat Cookies due to the use of "undeclared wheat," as announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The coconutty oatmeal cranberry-raisin cookies, which are made in-store at bakeries across Wegmans' locations, were initially labeled as having been "made with no gluten-containing ingredients."
According to Wegmans, the recall was enacted upon discovering that a "wheat-containing ingredient was inadvertently included in the product." No further specifics on that ingredient have been announced, but Wegmans' announcement does state that those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or gluten are at risk of a life-threatening reaction if they consume the cookies. Fortunately, no one has yet reported any harm sustained as a result of the mislabeling.
If you bought the Outrageous Oat Cookies either in a five-pack or by the pound anytime since they landed in stores on January 3, 2024, you can return them in person for a full refund.
Beware undeclared allergens
Unfortunately, these types of voluntary recalls aren't exactly uncommon, as those with severe allergies probably already know. Since the beginning of 2024, the FDA has announced six other recalls due to undeclared allergens such as sulfites and fish. Recalls can come from food manufacturers who sell their products in grocery stores or from the stores themselves if a product is made in-house like the Outrageous Oat Cookies are. Voluntary recalls are enacted by the companies themselves, not the government, but the FDA circulates recall announcements to inform the public. According to the Wegmans website, this appears to be the first recall for the Outrageous Oat Cookies, though other bakery items, like the Ultimate Carrot Cake, have been recalled in the past.
For the 6% of the population that experiences non-celiac gluten intolerance, accidentally eating the protein can cause gastrointestinal discomfort like bloating or gas, as well as fatigue, according to the Cleveland Clinic. But, as the Mayo Clinic points out, for those with wheat allergies or Celiac disease, eating wheat products may lead to serious, even life-threatening reactions — hence what makes inaccurate "gluten-free" labeling so dangerous.
Those without gluten issues, however, should still be able to enjoy the cookies safely. Sadly, gluten-free folk will have to find alternatives for a sweet oatmeal treat sans wheat.