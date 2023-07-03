Van's Gluten-Free Original Waffles Are Being Recalled Due To Undeclared Wheat

As reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Van's International Foods (also known as Van's) has initiated a voluntary recall of its Gluten Free Original Waffles. Some products within a certain lot may actually contain wheat due to a mix-up between the company's gluten-free and wheat-containing products. As a result, consumers with a wheat allergy or intolerance are urged to check their pantries to determine whether they have purchased the affected products.

The product in question can be identified by a best buy date of 1/19/2024 and a lot code of #UW40193L, which can be found on the side of the packaging. Consumers can also follow up with retailers for more information on lot codes. Fortunately, no one has experienced an allergic reaction or adverse effects as a result of Van's waffles. Additionally, this is the only product impacted by the recall and it's believed that only a certain number of gluten-free waffles are actually affected.