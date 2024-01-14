Here's Why Your Pickled Eggs Are Rubbery

Considered a classic bar snack, pickled eggs started as a way to make eggs last longer. It's thought that German immigrants brought this method of preserving eggs to America around the time of the Revolutionary War, and they have been a reliable and easy protein-rich snack to have on hand ever since.

Pickled eggs require only a few ingredients, and the whole process has only a few steps. At its most basic, this dish involves hard-boiled eggs and a pickling solution, usually made of vinegar, salt, sugar, and some spices. Still, sometimes, the result isn't exactly a culinary delight. Rather than being pleasantly bouncy when you bite into the egg, it feels a bit rubbery. And no one likes to chew on rubber.

There are a few reasons why the texture of your pickled eggs may be off. One problem may be you started with overcooked hard-boiled eggs. Another issue may be with the brining liquid itself. Leaving the eggs in a pickling liquid that's too strong will change their texture over time.