A Damp Towel Is The Key To The Perfect Hard-Cooked Egg

There are lots of tips and tricks all over the internet for making perfect hard-boiled eggs. You've perhaps read debates on the perfect boiling time, ways to make hard-boiled eggs easier to peel, and if whether to use an ice bath after cooking.

One boiled egg trick, however, is an off-the-wall idea that works every time; involving a wet towel, it is placed in the oven and helps result in the perfect hard-boiled (or more accurately, hard-cooked) eggs every time. In fact, making hard-cooked eggs in the oven is a method recently recommended by Alton Brown, a celebrity chef famous for his cooking hacks.

According to Brown on his YouTube channel, using a wet cotton towel in the oven to hard-cook eggs is a method he uses frequently. This way, when making large batches, there's no need to boil multiple pots of water; instead burners can be kept free for other dishes. For this method, the wet towel is an especially important factor, because it will keep the eggs off the oven rack and prevent strange-looking dark spots. It also releases steam, which will not only help cook the eggs perfectly, but ultimately makes them easier to peel.