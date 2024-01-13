Upgrade That Viral Chopped Italian Sandwich With The Crunch Of Bacon
Italian subs are an Italian-American staple brought to the States sometime in the early 1900s by Italian immigrants. While sandwich aficionados have been enjoying Italian subs for over a century, a recent social media trend has given the classic sandwich a 21st-century facelift: Enter the chopped Italian sandwich.
The genius of chopped Italian subs is that each ingredient is finely chopped so that you can taste every element of the sandwich in just one bite. Often made with cured meats, garden-fresh vegetables, and condiments, there's nothing we don't love about chopped Italian sandwiches. However, there's one must-try ingredient that can give the iconic and newly-renovated sandwich an irresistible texture — bacon.
Cured deli meats like salami and capicola have a soft and tender quality while condiments like mayonnaise, mustard, and vinaigrette offer a subtle creaminess. Adding bacon to the mix provides an exciting crunch that enlivens the mouthfeel of the sandwich while imparting a decadent umami richness. Bacon is also a versatile ingredient (hence why we enjoy it for breakfast and as a pizza topper) that pairs well with a wide range of foods, ensuring that you'll never have to omit or compromise on your favorite chopped Italian sandwich ingredients.
Selecting the best bacon
Although we may often think of bacon as a single kind of ingredient, there are a few different types to consider adding to your next chopped Italian sub — classic pork bacon, turkey bacon, and Canadian bacon.
Classic pork bacon is an excellent choice for introducing an ultra-crispy texture to the sandwich. Its markedly salty taste can enhance the other flavors in your sub while contributing to a smoky undertone that complements other Italian-cured meats. Turkey bacon, on the other hand, has a milder taste, is slightly lower in fat than traditional bacon, and can still achieve a perfect crunch once it's been seared. Both options can jazz up a classic chopped Italian sub by improving its texture and enhancing its umami profile.
Canadian bacon is quite different from both pork bacon and turkey bacon. Although it is pork, it's a different cut than classic bacon. Even when it's been seared, it's generally softer than its traditional and turkey-based counterparts, and its texture closely resembles deli meat. Although it can bring some unique flavors to a chopped Italian sub, if you're looking for a proper crunch, traditional bacon or turkey bacon are your best bets.
Enhancing chopped bacon Italian sandwiches
Now that you're ready to stock your fridge with chopped Italian sub ingredients and a thick pack of bacon to boot, you'll need some ideas for taking this crunchy, satiating sandwich to the next level.
In addition to your favorite deli meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments, consider adding sun-dried tomatoes for a burst of earthy sweetness that plays harmoniously with the savory notes of bacon. Alternatively, throw in some peppery arugula to introduce a fresh, slightly bitter kick that cuts through the richness of bacon, adding a layer of peppery complexity to each bite.
For a zesty twist, incorporate banana peppers or pickled red onions into the sandwich. Their acidity not only complements the saltiness of bacon but also adds a vibrant, palate-awakening element to the ensemble. If you're feeling adventurous, a drizzle of balsamic glaze can bring a touch of sweetness and acidity that ties all the flavors together.
Melted provolone or mozzarella adds a gooey, indulgent layer that envelopes the bacon in a creamy richness. Lastly, a dollop of pesto can introduce herbal notes that mingle with the smokiness of bacon, offering a refreshing twist to your chopped Italian sub experience.
Experimenting with foods and remixing classic recipes like the traditional Italian sub is all about adventure. So don't hesitate to mix and match until you find what works for you, but whatever you do, don't forget the bacon!