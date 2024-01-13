Upgrade That Viral Chopped Italian Sandwich With The Crunch Of Bacon

Italian subs are an Italian-American staple brought to the States sometime in the early 1900s by Italian immigrants. While sandwich aficionados have been enjoying Italian subs for over a century, a recent social media trend has given the classic sandwich a 21st-century facelift: Enter the chopped Italian sandwich.

The genius of chopped Italian subs is that each ingredient is finely chopped so that you can taste every element of the sandwich in just one bite. Often made with cured meats, garden-fresh vegetables, and condiments, there's nothing we don't love about chopped Italian sandwiches. However, there's one must-try ingredient that can give the iconic and newly-renovated sandwich an irresistible texture — bacon.

Cured deli meats like salami and capicola have a soft and tender quality while condiments like mayonnaise, mustard, and vinaigrette offer a subtle creaminess. Adding bacon to the mix provides an exciting crunch that enlivens the mouthfeel of the sandwich while imparting a decadent umami richness. Bacon is also a versatile ingredient (hence why we enjoy it for breakfast and as a pizza topper) that pairs well with a wide range of foods, ensuring that you'll never have to omit or compromise on your favorite chopped Italian sandwich ingredients.