The Reason Alex Guarnaschelli's Sheet Pan Salad Is Absolutely Genius
Salads are a vital part of any dinner party for a few reasons. They offer a lighter option, which is perfect when serving heavy dishes like meat or creamy pasta. Salads also add nutrients to the overall meal (depending on the toppings, of course), and they can even make a beautiful centerpiece when they're loaded with various colored veggies or fruits. But one problem with this tasty side dish is that the toppings aren't always properly distributed, with the lettuce often on the bottom and the toppings sitting on top for visual appeal. That's why you should be taking Alex Guarnaschelli's advice and prepping your salad on a sheet pan.
A sheet pan salad might seem odd, but it's actually a great way to ensure that your salad toppings are well-distributed among the greens. The shallow setup means the toppings have a wider surface area, ensuring guests don't skim them from the top and leave just an uneaten bed of greens below.
Serving your salad on a sheet pan
Step one to serving a sheet pan salad is making sure the sheet pan is clean. If this is being served to guests, then you don't want a pan with rust or stains on it, or it could turn people off. Start with a clean sheet pan, then layer the salad as usual: the greens first, then the toppings, and finally the dressing. You can also serve the salad dressing on the side if guests would prefer to add it on their own. Guarnaschelli shared her salad on Instagram, telling fans that the sheet pan layout "Allows you to season everything really easily and [is] fun to eat this way for a change of pace."
Besides being great for distribution, a sheet pan salad is excellent for a larger dinner party because it allows multiple people to be around the salad at once. You can have two serving utensils, and people can take their salad from both sides of the pan without being on top of each other. It's also easier for everyone at the table to reach it.
How to build the perfect sheet pan salad
The perfect salad depends on flavor, texture, and color. Start with a mix of crunchier and softer salad greens, such as iceberg coupled with a spring mix. Add color in plenty of ways, including bright red tomatoes, red onions, or even a little bit of colorful fruit, such as strawberries or blueberries. Add crunch with toppings like tortilla strips, bacon, or radishes, and give an extra burst of flavor with the one thing everyone loves: cheese. Crumbled feta and blue cheese will add strong, tangy flavor, or add a nuttier element with shaved Manchego or Gruyère.
The best part of a sheet pan salad is the surface area. If your dinner guests' dietary restrictions vary, you can build the salad differently on either side. Add any meat to one side of the pan, keeping the other side fully vegetarian. Or keep the cheese to one side as well, offering a vegan salad on the other side; serve the dressings in a bowl with one creamy option and one vinaigrette.