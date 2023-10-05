Prep Salad Ahead Of Time With One Simple Storage Trick

Are you trying to eat more veggies or just want a simple lunch plan? Salads are a fun and filling option, and one plan-ahead salad storage trick will make getting your daily dose of greens much simpler: Use separate containers when prepping. Why is this trick so great? If you mix salad ingredients ahead of time, you will wind up with a wilted salad that is no fun to eat.

Prepping salad by placing each ingredient in a separate container makes it easy to grab whatever mix you want, put it into a lunch box, and bring it to work or wherever you wander. The beauty of separately packing ingredients is that vegetables will last longer this way and may even stretch into the following week if appropriately packed. You can also pre-prep salads in small glass jelly jars by layering each ingredient. Homemade salads are much less expensive than purchasing a salad from a restaurant and are entirely customizable.