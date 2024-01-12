The $50 Cereal That Looks Good Enough To Justify The Cost

If pajamas were a food, they'd probably be breakfast cereal. And cereal wouldn't be a chic, silky matching set, either. Cereal, being easy, kid-friendly, affordable, and familiar, is like the old oversized T-shirt that you sleep in. So when you hear of a breakfast cereal that costs $50 per box, that probably sounds exorbitant. At least, until you hear what goes into it.

L'Appartement 4F is a tiny but popular French-style bakery in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood of New York City. Customers rave about the bakery's bread and pastry offerings, but the business offers one particularly memorable treat: the petite croissant céréale, a cereal consisting of tiny, handmade croissants. The treat comes in a large box, which contains about three or four servings, and costs $50. Smaller boxes are available for $25.

If you've ever watched a competitive baking show, you know that laminated pastries like croissants are a ton of work, requiring multiple thin layers of dough with butter in between each, so you can imagine how much work goes into hand-making dozens of tiny croissants. Because of this, the shop is only about to make a few boxes each day — but they're so in demand, that customers don't mind lining up half an hour before the shop even opens in hopes of being one of the lucky few.