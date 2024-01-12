Make Individual Charcuterie Cones The Star Of Your Next Big Event

Charcuterie boards are the beloved finger-food-friendly party appetizer favorite. The cured meats and artisan cheeses are artfully placed, surrounded by stacks of crackers, accouterments like fruit and jams, olives and pickles, and crunchy nuts. It's an appetizing, eye-catching feast that always impresses. However, sometimes you have a picky guest averse to their food touching, or you overestimate how much your guests want to snack on and end up creating a giant board with tons of precious (and sometimes pricey!) charcuterie left behind. Or you're bored of boards and want a new charcuterie challenge. Enter your next party planning obsession: charcuterie cones.

Charcuterie cones take the base charcuterie ingredients and place them inside a cone; sometimes, an edible cone, and sometimes not. Craft a few skewers with your meats, cheeses, and fruits to insert into the cones first, then fill in the extra space with nuts or seeds and a sprig of fresh rosemary. Just like that, you've created a charcuterie cone! Now, you have an individual — and even more finger-friendly — version of your classic charcuterie board.