Dates Are The Naturally Sweet Ingredient Perfect For Bread Pudding

If you're eager to renew your love for your tried and true bread pudding recipe, start by grabbing a package of dried dates from the grocery store. When your bread is stale and ready to use, it's time to make this iconic dish — with an added twist. First, follow your bread pudding recipe as normal until all of your ingredients are sitting ready to bake in a shallow pan. To add in the dates, pit as many of them as you'd like to use. Now you can either throw the dates in whole into your prepared pan or blend them with warm water and pour this sweet mixture on top. You can even blend dates with other sweet ingredients and make it a frosting for when your bread pudding's been cooked.

Either way, it all depends on what texture you most prefer. However you make it, the rich, caramel-like flavor of dates will infuse your bread pudding with even more sweet flavor, and make it one of your most memorable desserts yet. But dates are just one ingredient that can elevate the flavor of your bread pudding. (And if you really like the way dates taste here, consider making some plum bread pudding next). If you're curious about what else would incorporate well into this dessert, here are a few more tasty ways to elevate your bread pudding.