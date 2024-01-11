Prevent A Sad Soggy Burrito With One Toasty Tip

While Homer Simpson might have chanted, "Where's my burrito," the beloved cartoon character did not want a soggy, broken mess to fall apart after a single bite. Instead of a busted burrito, a toasted tortilla can keep all the ingredients folded into that tight package.

Generally, a burrito is made with a flour tortilla. While that easily foldable texture makes for a tight roll, flour can absorb liquid from the wet ingredients inside the burrito. From the salsa to the lettuce to even the ground beef, many of the ingredients have moisture, which can seep into the tortilla and reduce its structural integrity.

Instead of grabbing the fork in preparation for the pending bust, toasting the burrito can help seal in all the ingredients and avoid the soggy burrito disaster. The crisp outside creates a stronger barrier. Placing the seam side down in a pan, panini press, or griddle is like putting a piece of tape on the edges of a wrapped present. Once that side is toasted, flip it over to the other side for another beautifully brown, crispy edge. While some people may use a little oil to enhance crunchy texture, a hot surface works on its own.