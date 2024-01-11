Are Olive Garden Takeout Containers Microwavable?

From its glorious appetizers to its vast array of soups made fresh in-house every day, Olive Garden, the Italian-inspired restaurant, serves up what feels like an endless supply of tasty food (and breadsticks). Luckily, the fun doesn't end at the restaurant, as taking leftovers home from this Orlando-founded chain means you can seek to enjoy that delicious moment again. However, there is one question you may have overlooked: are Olive Garden takeout containers microwavable? The answer is absolutely.

Feeding America estimates that a staggering 80 million tons of food go to waste annually in the United States. Thankfully, with the ease of using Olive Garden containers, the chance of enjoying those leftovers may increase significantly due to convenience. Instead of the Styrofoam boxes that risk compromising the quality of your leftovers or melting your microwave once heated, Olive Gardens ToGo containers are built with the microwave in mind. They are also dishwasher-friendly, so they can easily be washed and reused afterward.

Stop wasting your Olive Garden leftovers, and quit throwing these takeaway containers straight in the trash — they are more convenient than you might realize.