How To Reheat Your Olive Garden Leftovers Like A Pro

Reheating pasta, such as Olive Garden's tasty fettuccine alfredo, can be a confounding affair. In this case, you'll need a skillet, which should be placed on a stovetop burner set on low heat. Add the fettuccine, along with a little milk, and incorporate additional ingredients, such as extra seasoning and parmesan cheese, to elevate the flavor further. Once everything is mixed together and over the heat, keep your eye on the stovetop to prevent the fettuccine from burning. You'll only need about two to three minutes for it to reach the correct temperature.

As for Olive Garden's famous lasagna, this can be placed in the oven as you remove your butter (which should be melted by this point). Lasagna can be warmed on a baking sheet, alongside any leftover breadsticks. This is where the melted butter comes in, as you can brush it on top of the breadsticks to create a perfectly crispy exterior. You can also add more seasoning, or even a little bit of Parmesan cheese, to make them extra savory. It will take about five minutes or so for the breadsticks to reach the right temperature. Now you can turn your attention back to your air fryer.