The Exact Difference Between Regular Ground Beef And Ground Chuck

Americans love beef: we consume more of it by weight than any other country. And while sometimes that means eating a nice cut of steak, it's not always an option. Sometimes, you have that red meat craving, but you just have to satisfy it by cooking up some ground beef. Now, ground beef is not the same as minced meat. But should we be calling it ground chuck? Are the two the same?

The short answer is no, they are not the same. While any part of a cow that's been ground up is technically "ground beef," the term itself typically refers to various cheaper cuts of beef ground up and sold at inexpensive prices. Ground chuck, though, is something specific. It is true that ground chuck is a kind of ground beef. It is, after all, beef that's been ground up. So, technically, it could be said that ground chuck is ground beef. The reverse, however, cannot be true. When people talk about ground beef, they will not necessarily be talking specifically about ground chuck.