The Exact Difference Between Regular Ground Beef And Ground Chuck
Americans love beef: we consume more of it by weight than any other country. And while sometimes that means eating a nice cut of steak, it's not always an option. Sometimes, you have that red meat craving, but you just have to satisfy it by cooking up some ground beef. Now, ground beef is not the same as minced meat. But should we be calling it ground chuck? Are the two the same?
The short answer is no, they are not the same. While any part of a cow that's been ground up is technically "ground beef," the term itself typically refers to various cheaper cuts of beef ground up and sold at inexpensive prices. Ground chuck, though, is something specific. It is true that ground chuck is a kind of ground beef. It is, after all, beef that's been ground up. So, technically, it could be said that ground chuck is ground beef. The reverse, however, cannot be true. When people talk about ground beef, they will not necessarily be talking specifically about ground chuck.
Ground beef can be any part of a cow, but not ground chuck
If you grind up any type of beef and serve it in that form, that's ground beef. This means ground beef can come from anywhere on the cow: Ground round from its rear end, ground shank from its legs, ground brisket from its chest, and so on. It can also be a combination of any of these things, as ground beef is a great way to use up excess meat and trimmings. Any ground-up beef can accurately be described as "ground beef." But you wouldn't usually grind up an expensive cut like filet mignon. It's certainly possible, but why would you?
Ground chuck, however, comes from one specific cut: The chuck, which is located around the neck and shoulders of the cow. It's typically a fattier cut than other types of ground beef, meaning it will hold together better — for example as patties — be juicier, and have a stronger, beefier flavor than other types of ground beef. Think of ground chuck it as fancy ground beef.
When would you use ground beef and when would you use ground chuck?
Ground chuck is a little pricier than other types of ground beef since it's a specific cut of meat. This doesn't mean it will cost the same as a filet mignon, but it will be a little more expensive than ground beef. As such, you probably want to use ground chuck in a recipe where the beef itself is the star and where it can really shine. Burgers are great for this, as while there's nothing wrong with ground beef burgers, ground chuck will amp up that beefy flavor. Meatballs would be another great option.
On the other hand, you might not want to spring for ground chuck if you're making something like chili or tacos, where you will have a lot of other flavors going on and the beef is just one aspect of the harmonious whole. It won't be bad: You'll just be spending extra money for a flavor that will get lost among spices and seasonings.
There's nothing wrong with choosing ground beef over ground chuck: go with whichever you feel will best suit your dish. But be sure to know the difference between the two.