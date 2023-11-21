The Genius Ice Cube Tray Hack For Prepping Garlic In Bulk

Garlic is an essential ingredient in countless recipes, but its preparation can be tedious, especially in large quantities. The ice cube tray hack for prepping garlic in bulk is not just a time-saver; It's a game-changer in kitchen efficiency. This method simplifies the process of having fresh garlic ready for use and is perfect for those who love to cook with this aromatic ingredient. With this simple trick, you'll be left pondering ways to eat even more garlic.

By mincing or pureeing garlic and then distributing it into the compartments of an ice cube tray, you create perfect portions that can be frozen and stored. Each cube typically contains the equivalent of two or three cloves, depending on the size of the tray. This approach keeps your garlic fresh and flavorful, a step up from some pre-packaged alternatives. When it is time to add garlic to your favorite dish, simply pop a cube in the pan!