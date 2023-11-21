The Genius Ice Cube Tray Hack For Prepping Garlic In Bulk
Garlic is an essential ingredient in countless recipes, but its preparation can be tedious, especially in large quantities. The ice cube tray hack for prepping garlic in bulk is not just a time-saver; It's a game-changer in kitchen efficiency. This method simplifies the process of having fresh garlic ready for use and is perfect for those who love to cook with this aromatic ingredient. With this simple trick, you'll be left pondering ways to eat even more garlic.
By mincing or pureeing garlic and then distributing it into the compartments of an ice cube tray, you create perfect portions that can be frozen and stored. Each cube typically contains the equivalent of two or three cloves, depending on the size of the tray. This approach keeps your garlic fresh and flavorful, a step up from some pre-packaged alternatives. When it is time to add garlic to your favorite dish, simply pop a cube in the pan!
Prepping your garlic for the freezer takes only minutes
It is incredibly simple to prep garlic for storage in an ice cube tray. Begin by peeling the cloves, a process which can be made easier by gently crushing them under the flat side of a knife. Then, mince the garlic finely, either by hand or with a food processor. Distribute the minced garlic evenly into the compartments of an ice cube tray. To ensure the cubes hold together and release easily, add a bit of olive oil to each section.
After each section of the tray is filled, cover it with cling wrap and place it in the freezer. Once the garlic cubes are solidly frozen, transfer them to a freezer-safe bag or container. Storing your cubes in this way will help to prevent freezer burn and keep the garlic fresh. When cooking, simply use a cube or two directly in the pan. They melt quickly and distribute evenly in dishes.
Try freezing other aromatics with your garlic
Taking the garlic cube hack a step further, you can infuse the minced garlic with a variety of complementary ingredients before freezing. Consider adding finely chopped herbs like parsley, cilantro, or dill for an herbal note. For a spicy kick, mix in some diced jalapeños or a pinch of red chili flakes. You might also blend the garlic with lemon zest for a citrusy twist that's ideal for seafood dishes like Parmesan-crusted salmon. These additions not only elevate the flavor profile of the garlic but also provide a convenient way to add complex flavor combinations to your dishes with a single cube.
Adopting this garlic prep hack offers multiple advantages. It saves significant kitchen time, ensures you always have fresh garlic on hand, and is economically savvy, especially if you buy garlic in bulk when it's on sale. Where excess garlic would typically spoil on your countertop, you can now ensure every last clove goes to use. Use these garlic cubes to effortlessly add depth to soups, stews, and sauces. They're perfect for starting a stir-fry or flavoring oil for sautéing vegetables. Additionally, these cubes can be a boon for marinating meats or seasoning roasted dishes. The convenience of having pre-prepped garlic, especially with added flavors, means more time to focus on creative cooking and less time on prep work.