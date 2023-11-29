Mince A Whole Bunch Of Garlic In A Flash With A Kitchen Tool Hack

You don't have to be a professional chef to know how to mince garlic. It doesn't require advanced knife skills — or technically a knife at all. Once you remove the skin, typically all you have to do is either put it through a garlic press or use a knife to make repeated chopping motions until the garlic is in tiny pieces. But despite the simplicity of the process, it can still be time-consuming, especially if you have a large number of cloves to get through.

If a recipe calls for a lot of garlic and you don't feel like mincing it the traditional way, your first thought might be to settle for buying the pre-minced kind that comes in a jar. But, while convenient, it often has added ingredients that change its flavor and texture. Luckily, there's another alternative to mincing garlic that's efficient yet still preserves the integrity of the ingredient. Instead of using a knife or garlic press, you'll want to grab a meat tenderizer, also known as a meat mallet, instead. Despite it being designed for breaking down the muscle fibers in meat, the tool works just as well on garlic to expedite the mincing process.