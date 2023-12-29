The Main Differences Between Buttercup And Butternut Squash

There are lots of similarly-named food products out there, that are nevertheless quite distinct. Baking soda and baking powder, tajine and tahini, tacos (the Mexican food kind) and tako (octopus sushi) — there's only so many sounds the human mouth can make, so there's going to be a good bit of overlap across cultures and cuisines. Another similar pair is butternut squash and buttercup squash; heck, those things are differentiated by literally one syllable. So, how do you tell them apart, and how are they different? Are they even different at all?

The answer is complicated, because they're definitely different, but also strangely similar in a lot of ways. If you're looking at them in their fully-grown forms at the supermarket, there's no way to confuse them, as they look absolutely nothing alike. But if you're eating them in their cooked form, you might have some trouble telling the difference, as not only do they look alike, but they have a surprising number of overlapping qualities in taste.