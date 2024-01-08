Here's How Long Tuna Jerky Usually Lasts

Beef jerky is a well-known and beloved treat, but tuna jerky also has quite a few fans. This tasty and healthy snack is perfect for keeping around the home, but it's also beneficial for outdoorsy types who need lasting sustenance that can withstand rugged conditions. As for how long tuna jerky can hold up, it usually depends on whether the bag is open or unopened.

Although it ultimately depends on the brand, some tuna jerky can last as long as two years, provided that the bag has not been opened and is kept in a place safeguarded against high temperatures, moisture, and humidity. After opening the bag, the lifespan significantly decreases, especially if you're not able to place the remnants in a refrigerator. In this case, try to eat the remainder of your tuna jerky as fast as possible. This is especially true if you're enjoying a bag of smoked tuna jerky, which won't last as long as dehydrated fish jerky.