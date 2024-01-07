The Scientific Link Between Grinding Coffee Beans And ... Volcanoes?

Well over 2 billion cups of coffee are tossed back by people around the world on a daily basis. If you're among the sizable sector of the population that consumes this brown and bitter brew, you've probably got your caffeine routine down to the finest details. You may frequent your local coffee shop, or choose to make your own, experimenting with all of the ways to brew the perfect cup of coffee. Techniques for crafting the perfect cup of joe seem to constantly be emerging. In fact, a recent discovery has shown a more effective way to grind coffee beans, and it's sure to make your brew erupt with flavor.

Grinding coffee beans increases the surface area that the water is able to interact with, which allows the flavor to leak out of the beans faster than it would if they were whole. However, the very act of grinding beans can affect the flavor of your brew, as it introduces static electricity to the grounds and causes microscopic clumps. When a volcano erupts, ash and rocks rubbing against each other make a similar static charge, which often leads to lightning strikes. Witnessing and studying this awe-inspiring natural phenomenon led scientists to reevaluate the seemingly simple cup of coffee.