Crab Rangoon Will Instantly Upgrade To Your Grilled Cheese Sandwich

The classic grilled cheese sandwich possesses all the qualities necessary for a really great snack. It's hot, it's gooey, it's crispy, and it's delectably salty. But it's the simplicity of the sandwich that has charmed eaters for decades and created generations of dedicated grilled cheese disciples. Two pieces of white bread and a slice of American cheese (and maybe a slathering of mayonnaise): That's all you need to whip up this iconic comfort food.

Yet the grilled cheese can be so much more. When you experiment with different cheeses, breads, spreads, and other culinary accents, you can turn your ordinary sandwich into something dynamic and complex. In actuality, many of your favorite meals and dishes, spanning all types of cuisines, can become inspiration for your next grilled cheese, from a Caprese salad to French onion soup to the classic Rueben. But for the bold and adventurous, there's one grilled cheese variation that needs to be on your mind. And that is the crab rangoon. Yes, the classic Chinese-American takeout staple makes for a truly unique and explosive grilled cheese sandwich.