Store Homemade Cookies With A Sugar Cube For Maximum Chewiness

Tender, soft, and even puffy homemade cookies are tempting straight from the oven. But, overindulging and devouring the whole batch in one sitting may not be the optimal choice. To keep that cookie's chewy texture a few days after those treats emerged from the oven, remember to add a sugar cube to the airtight bag or storage container.

Cookies become stale because they lose moisture over time as they are exposed to air. With chewy cookies, that soft, pliable texture relies on having that moistness inside the baked good. While grandma's cookie jar might be a family heirloom, it will not help keep those carefully baked cookies from going stale quickly. Tucking a small sugar cube in a well-sealed, air-tight container is key to freshness.

Even in that controlled environment, there is moisture. Since sugar cubes attract moisture, the cube in the bottom of the bag or the corner of the container becomes like a sponge to the elements. The cookie's tender texture remains, yet the sugar cube becomes a messy puddle. While the method will increase the cookies' shelf life, it is not a never-ending solution. Over time, the cookies will become stale because the water has evaporated.