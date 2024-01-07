Store Homemade Cookies With A Sugar Cube For Maximum Chewiness
Tender, soft, and even puffy homemade cookies are tempting straight from the oven. But, overindulging and devouring the whole batch in one sitting may not be the optimal choice. To keep that cookie's chewy texture a few days after those treats emerged from the oven, remember to add a sugar cube to the airtight bag or storage container.
Cookies become stale because they lose moisture over time as they are exposed to air. With chewy cookies, that soft, pliable texture relies on having that moistness inside the baked good. While grandma's cookie jar might be a family heirloom, it will not help keep those carefully baked cookies from going stale quickly. Tucking a small sugar cube in a well-sealed, air-tight container is key to freshness.
Even in that controlled environment, there is moisture. Since sugar cubes attract moisture, the cube in the bottom of the bag or the corner of the container becomes like a sponge to the elements. The cookie's tender texture remains, yet the sugar cube becomes a messy puddle. While the method will increase the cookies' shelf life, it is not a never-ending solution. Over time, the cookies will become stale because the water has evaporated.
Sugar brings more than sweetness to cookies
Although no one would mistake a cracker for a cookie, the sugar in that baking recipe is not just a flavor component. As bakers understand, a soft, fresh, baked cookie is a marvel of scientific reactions that rise from the oven. People may not want to parse the hygroscopic principles of sugar absorbing moisture, but they do know the difference between a chewy cookie and one that could break a tooth.
During the bake, the sugar attracts moisture in the dough. It is an active ingredient, just like baking powder or baking soda, which reacts with the other components to make the dough rise. However, it is not necessarily a sponge; the sugar bonds with the water and allows the little air pockets in the dough to bubble up during the baking process. Changing the ratios in the recipe can change the outcome. The difference between a slightly puffy, chewy cookie and a thin, crisp one could be the evenness of the measuring spoon.
In addition, sugar helps to keep moisture in the baked cookie. Anyone who has noticed that some cookies become stale quickly while others have a longer shelf life can appreciate the concept. It does not mean that a heaping spoonful of sugar will create everlasting cookies. But that sweet ingredient is the magic to a deliciously enjoyable cookie.
Can sugar cubes in a storage container be the ultimate food savior?
While the sugar in the recipe can create a tender, chewy bite and the sugar cube in the storage container helps to keep that tasty texture a little longer, the saccharine stale savior can help with other foods, too. The sugar science relating to moisture level applies to baked goods, both in the recipe component and the storage method.
Therefore, putting a sugar cube in the package with the cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, or even donuts can keep that chewy, tender texture a little longer. It keeps the moisture levels in balance in the container, which in turn keeps the baked good at its original consistency. Although that sugar cube is not magical pixie dust to avoid staleness completely, it does extend the eating enjoyment a little longer.
Some people recommend storing cheese with a sugar cube. The square absorbs the moisture and keeps the cheese from sweating. Although the corner puddle might not be visually appealing, it is better than ruined cheese that needs to be thrown in the bin. The sugar cube might not be as impressive as Tupperware's advertised "airtight case for freshness," but it is a simple way to prolong food a little longer.