Crescent Rolls Are The Easy Way To Transform Cheesesteak Into A Party Food

For many sandwich lovers, nothing quite matches the delicious flavors and texture of homemade Philly cheesesteaks. Whether you crave that thinly sliced flank or ribeye steak or enjoy the flavorful combination of warm meat, melted cheese, and caramelized onions on a toasted bun, cheesesteaks are a rich and satisfying meal. While the idea of preparing this stacked sandwich for a crowd may seem out of the question, there is a super convenient way to prepare this hearty combo for a bunch of your friends thanks to refrigerated bread dough.

If you've made canned crescent rolls, then you're already familiar with the perforated marks along those large sheets of refrigerated dough. The best part about using crescent rolls to make party-friendly cheesesteaks is that there is more than one way to make this dish a fun and satisfying snack. Depending on the amount of guests you plan to serve, all you need is a few cans of refrigerated crescent dough and your necessary cheesesteak ingredients. Once your meat and veggies are prepped and ready for stacking, in just a few simple steps you'll be well on your way to making one deliciously festive appetizer. Surprisingly enough, you can use refrigerated crescent dough to make several distinct and creative cheesy, beefy snacks.