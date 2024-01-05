Crescent Rolls Are The Easy Way To Transform Cheesesteak Into A Party Food
For many sandwich lovers, nothing quite matches the delicious flavors and texture of homemade Philly cheesesteaks. Whether you crave that thinly sliced flank or ribeye steak or enjoy the flavorful combination of warm meat, melted cheese, and caramelized onions on a toasted bun, cheesesteaks are a rich and satisfying meal. While the idea of preparing this stacked sandwich for a crowd may seem out of the question, there is a super convenient way to prepare this hearty combo for a bunch of your friends thanks to refrigerated bread dough.
If you've made canned crescent rolls, then you're already familiar with the perforated marks along those large sheets of refrigerated dough. The best part about using crescent rolls to make party-friendly cheesesteaks is that there is more than one way to make this dish a fun and satisfying snack. Depending on the amount of guests you plan to serve, all you need is a few cans of refrigerated crescent dough and your necessary cheesesteak ingredients. Once your meat and veggies are prepped and ready for stacking, in just a few simple steps you'll be well on your way to making one deliciously festive appetizer. Surprisingly enough, you can use refrigerated crescent dough to make several distinct and creative cheesy, beefy snacks.
How to use crescent roll dough to make snack-friendly cheesesteaks
Of the many unexpected foods you didn't know you could make with crescent rolls, party-ready cheesesteaks are among the most satisfying. While there is more than one way to make crescent cheesesteaks, one particularly fun and appealing method is to make a crescent ring. It comes together in much the same way as a leftover turkey taco crescent ring. Simply unroll two cans of crescent dough, separate the triangles, and form into a ring, layering one triangle partially on the next and so forth on a parchment-lined baking sheet with the points facing outward. When adding the cooked steak or roast beef, sauteed peppers, onions, and cheese, you'll want to place the filling on the wide edge of the dough ring and fold up the tips accordingly. You can follow the baking directions on the back of the refrigerated tube, but keep an eye on the oven. You may need to adjust the cooking time depending on the size of your cheesesteak ring.
Alternatively, you can also unroll your crescent dough into one large sheet, layer your cheesesteak fillings over the flat doughy surface, and then roll it up cinnamon roll-style, slicing the large cylinder into finger-friendly pinwheels for easy baking. While you can make a few crowd-pleasing cheesesteak appetizers with just a baking sheet and crescent dough, if you're open to using other types of cookware, you instantly have more options for serving up cheesesteaks fit for a crowd.
Transform crescent dough into several cheesesteak-infused appetizers
Beyond cheesesteak-style pinwheels and a crowd-pleasing crescent ring, refrigerated crescent dough can be made into several additional finger-friendly snacks with the help of specific baking pans. If you want to make sure your cheesesteaks are all the same size, utilize your muffin tin and designate a square of crescent dough for each separate cup. Crescent-filled bread cups are a fun and delicious way to hold all your favorite cheesesteak fixings. On the other hand, if you want more of a sandwich, you can also form two rolls of crescent dough together and bake in a well-oiled bundt pan. The result is a fluffy ring of bread that can be sliced through horizontally and dressed with all your favorite cheesesteak ingredients.
While this conveniently refrigerated dough can be transformed into nachos and even pretzel crescent rolls, utilizing canned dough isn't the only way to save time and energy when you're in the mood for a party-friendly appetizer. When it comes to that quintessential cheesesteak filling, feel free to take a shortcut by using deli-style roast beef and sandwich slices of provolone cheese. As for seasoning, try a spoonful of bottled Italian dressing to give your cheesesteak appetizers a much-welcomed kick of flavor. You have several options when it comes to turning your favorite sandwich into an easily servable party food. To streamline the process, try crescent roll dough as the base for all your cheesesteak-friendly snacks.