What Cut Of Beef Is Coulotte Steak?

Did you know that there's a cut of steak that resembles a New York Strip in shape, but is less expensive, more lean, and has all the beefy flavor of a sirloin? We're talking about the coulotte, whose name is thought to come from the French word for "cul," meaning backside, and refers to the muscle in the cow's hindquarters. This cut goes by many other names, including top sirloin cap and sirloin cap steak. The reason you've probably tasted sirloin steak but may have never heard of the coulotte is because of the way American butchers tend to trim and divide the sub-primal cut of beef, known as the sirloin. Go to Brazil, however, and you will immediately be made aware of Picanha, the so-called "queen of steaks," which is basically the sirloin cap still topped with its generous layer of fat, grilled on skewers over charcoal, and seasoned simply with salt.

There's not much difference between a coulotte and Picanha steak. The triangular-shaped coulotte and Picanha roasts are essentially the top sirloin butt, taken from the loin primal cut (the area between the short loin and the round). Not only is the meat deeply flavorful, the fatty cap melts into buttery deliciousness.